Sumit-Tapaswini Row: Orissa HC upholds Lower Court Verdict

TNI Bureau: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday upheld the lower court’s decision ordering Sumit to pay maintenance of Rs 17,000 to Tapaswini by the 10th of every month.

The next hearing in the marital discord case is scheduled for February 15.

Earlier, on January 4, after the District Court in Behrampur allowed Tapaswini Dash to live at her in-law’s house in Bramhanagar, her husband Dr Sumit Sahu has decided to move the Orissa High Court challenging the lower court’s order.

The court also ordered Sumit to give a receipt of the amount she receives for her monthly expenses.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tapaswini was protesting in front of her in-laws’ house for last 44 days to get justice.