Lotus Attire (Padma Besha) of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in Suriya’s Digital Painting

Insight Bureau: The sibling deities at Jagannath Temple are attired in ‘Padma Besha’ today. The auspicious occasion falls between the new moon day of Magha and Basanta Panchami. It is observed during the ‘Bada Singhara’ ritual and the deities adorn the Besha all through the night.

Puri’s Suryakanta has created wonder by his hands. Suriya has digitally painted Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Balabhadra’s Padma Besa which is gaining huge appreciation.

Notably, Suriya is a sand cum news paper artist based in Puri. He has a wide popularity in art. His arts are shared by various news papers.

The most recent art of him “Padma Besa” is a pure example of how he gives all his heart and soul to his arts.

He has shared the piece on his twitter handle @artistsuriya .

Earlier, Suryakant had digitally drawn the opening of Shri Jagannath Temple which had gained huge popularity.