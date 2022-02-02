Mamata announces ‘Khela Hobe’ in Uttar Pradesh @2024

Insight Bureau: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that she will contest the 2024 general elections from Uttar Pradesh. It’s not yet clear whether she will fight against PM Modi in Varanasi or any other seats. But, Mamata is all set to try “Khela Hobe’ magic in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.

Mamata Banerjee said that all the regional parties should unite and fight to defeat the BJP. She has made it quite clear that she should be the leader of choice for the opposition since other leaders like Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar of NCP cannot win state elections on their own. Even the other regional parties like RJD and Samajwadi Party have been struggling.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Her stating that she will fight 2024 elections from UP is just one more jibe to the Congress considering Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to Smriti Irani in 2019.

In the 2021 West Bengal state assembly elections, Banerjee had lost Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who had left the TMC and joined the BJP earlier. He was one of the closest confidantes of Banerjee.

Earlier in the day she was re-elected as the Chairperson of her party TMC unopposed.