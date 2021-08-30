TNI Morning News Headlines – August 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 609 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 354 quarantine and 255 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 209 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (71).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 67 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (20), Angul (9), Jagatsinghapur (9), Khordha (6), Jajpur (4). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 7,901.

➡️ As many as 64,991 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 3 killed after being hit by a moving train near a level crossing in Ganjam district late on Sunday night.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for issuing final semester marksheets to the UG students for admissions into PG courses.

➡️ Nila Madhab Panda’s ‘Kalira Atita’ to stream on MX Player and MUBI.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 34,763 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 3,68,558.

➡️ With the administration of 31.14 lakh (31,14,696) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 63.43 crores (63,43,81,358).

➡️ Recovery Rate currently stands at 97.51%.

➡️ Total number of samples tested up to 28th August is 52,01,46,525 including 14,19,990 samples tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Kerala recorded 29,836 COVID positive cases yesterday.

➡️ Devotees offered prayers at Krishna Janmasthan Temples on the occasion of Janmashtami.

➡️ Shooter Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian Woman to win Gold at Paralympics.

➡️ Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh win silver and bronze medals, respectively in javelin throw class F46 at Tokyo Paralympics.

➡️ Yogesh Kathuniya wins Silver in Men’s Discus Throw F56 Event.

➡️ Rupee rallies 31 paise to 73.38 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rallies 336.22 pts to fresh lifetime high of 56,460.94 in opening session; Nifty jumps 100.95 pts to 16,806.15.

World News

➡️ White House confirms rocket attack at Kabul airport, says operations continue uninterrupted.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 216.3 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.50 Million.

➡️ 6 Afghans killed after Rocket falls into residential area in Kabul.

➡️ Taliban limits bank withdrawals to $200 per week.

➡️ Drone strike hit vehicle carrying explosives on way to Kabul airport: United States.

➡️ Over 90 Countries issue Joint Statement on evacuation from Kabul, assured by Taliban.