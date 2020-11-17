Odisha CM announces free Mobile Phones to all Households of Swabhiman Anchal

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday interacted with the people of Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district & launched mobile phone distribution programme to all the households of the area which will be helpful for online education.

The Chief Minister reviewed the developmental activities carried out in the area after inauguration of the Gurupriya Setu in July 2018. The CM appealed to left wing extremism (LWE) cadres to quit the path of violence and join the mainstream.

Key Announcements:

👉 Setting up of a 33/11 KV sub-station has been started to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in the area.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 Mobile towers have come up in this area which was earlier a Maoist stronghold.

👉 Steps have been taken by the state government for providing education, health services, drinking water, irrigation, communication and banking services in Swabhiman Anchal.

👉 The State Government to construct 43 lift irrigation projects and 419 Cluster Deep Borewell by investing Rs 32 crore to provide irrigation facilities in the area which will irrigate 1700 hectares of land.

👉 Mega pipe water supply project has also been started with an investment of Rs 20 crore.

👉 82 Anganwadi Centres to will be set up in the area.