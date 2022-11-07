Court orders blocking of Twitter Handles of Congress & Bharat Jodo Yatra

TNI Bureau: A Bengaluru court, on Monday evening ordered the temporary suspension of the Congress party and its Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Twitter account. The order comes, after a music label filed a copyright suit against the party for playing a song from the movie KGF-2 at the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

A complaint was lodged against three Congress leaders, including Mr. Gandhi, by M Naveen Kumar, the manager of MRT music, for allegedly violating copyright laws by using music from the phenomenally successful Kannada film KGF-2 during the Bharat Jodo (unite India) yatra, which made the trip through Karnataka last month before moving to neighboring Telangana. The manager of the music company claimed that KGF-2 songs were used in the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s campaign videos.

The commercial court ruled that if the Congress and its leaders are not prohibited from using songs from KGF-2 without license, it will “promote piracy” and create “irreparable injury” to the plaintiff.

In response, the Congress stated that it was “pursuing all available legal remedies.”

“We have read on social media about an unfavorable ruling against INC & BJY SM handles from a Bengaluru court. We weren’t notified about or invited to any court proceedings. The order hasn’t been copied, either. The official Twitter account for the Congress wrote, “We are seeking all legal options available to us.

The music label said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted two yatra videos that illegally featured well-known songs from KGF-2, in a first information report, or FIR, filed with the police in Bengaluru’s Yashwanthpur.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far toured through six states: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.