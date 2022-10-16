100-Word Edit: #HBDNaveenPatnaik says Odisha

Even though he asked people not to visit Naveen Niwas as he was leaving for Hyderabad to attend the ‘Make In Odisha’ meet, his fans and followers across the State and outside celebrated his birthday with fanfare.

#HBDNaveenPatnaik became a Twitter trend with people wishing the enigmatic and invincible leader and showing their love. At 77, Naveen Patnaik powered by his Team, is ruling the roost.

Time and again, Naveen Patnaik proved that he is the Boss in Odisha Politics. His party leaders and workers have every reasons to express their gratitude to him for making them shine and succeed.