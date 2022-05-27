Subramanian Swamy meets Puri Shankaracharya

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  Senior BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalalanda Saraswati at the Gobardhan Peetha in Puri and discussed several issues with him.

After meeting, Subramanian Swamy said he would take up the issue of the Srimandir Parikrama project in Puri town with the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and ask him his views on Heritage Corridor Project.

Swamy said temples should be free from Government control.

He further stated that he was not against of development but did not support the destruction of the existing pilgrim sites.

