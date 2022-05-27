Aryan Khan gets clean chit by NCB in Cruise Drugs Case

Aryan Khan, who had been arrested following the raids, has not been named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by the agency in the case along with four others.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Aryan Khan gets clean chit by NCB in cruise drugs case
Insight Bureau: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise drugs case on Friday.

The agency could not find sufficient evidence against Aryan Khan and the five others, senior NCB officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

After several court hearings and 26 days in custody, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28.

