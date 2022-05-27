Orissa HC restrains Anubhav & Varsha from attacking each other on Social Media

Insight Bureau: In a major development in actor Anubhav Mohanty and actress Varsha Priyadarshini’s marital discord, Orissa High Court has restrained the couple from sharing the details regarding their issues of marriage against each other over social media.

The Court also directed Anubhav not to post videos on social media.

The next hearing has been scheduled for July 7, 2022.

The Orissa High Court has issued this order after hearing Barsha’s appeal today where she sought orders to stop ‘fake and hate campaigns’ against her on social media.