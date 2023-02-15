Sting Operation: Chetan Sharma in Deep Trouble

TNI Bureau: Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma landed in deep trouble after he made massive revelation during a sting operation by Zee News channel.

In the sting operation video, Chetan Sharma can be heard seen saying that many cricketers in India take injections to pass the fitness test when they are 80 per cent fit and they play smart to avoid being caught during the doping test. Besides, they have their own doctors outside of cricket, who are always available for them.

“If they are fit for only 85%… they tell us to let them play but medical science doesn’t clear them, this problem comes…the player wants to play, the player never refuses. But Like Bumrah, he was not even able to bow down then what will he do.. One or two such major injuries happen,” Sharma told Zee News.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Otherwise even at 80%, these people…they are such scoundrels, they will silently go to the corner and take an injection and say that they are fit,” he added.

“Not a pain killer. They take injections and no one gets to know about it. The player will have to take a prescription for a pain killer and he will get caught in anti-doping, they know directly which injection won’t come in anti-doping. They are big superstars. They will make one phone call. There are a thousand doctors, they will come at night and give them an injection,” he added.

The Chief Selector also revealed that Virat Kohli had to leave captaincy only because there was a huge clash of ego between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Sharma also claimed that the performances of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have put the careers of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in jeopardy.