Man kills Girlfriend; puts Body in Fridge, marries Another

TNI Bureau: In a gruesome incident, a man reportedly killed his girlfriend after an argument over his impending marriage to another woman and stuffed her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba on the outskirts of village Mitraon in Delhi.

The accused, who has been identified as Sahil Gehlot, was in a relationship with Nikki Yadav, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar. However, Sahil killed Nikki for protesting him to marry another woman.

Police started an investigation into the matter after getting information about the crime. Apart from arresting Sahil, cops also recovered Nikki’s body from the fridge at the dhaba of the accused. They filed a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gehlot was produced before the Dwarka court, following which Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal sent him to five days of police custody.

Police said that Sahil Gehlot killed Nikki Yadav near the Kashmiri Gate area and Gehlot then drove with the body all the way to his dhaba – a distance of around 36 km.

Further investigation is underway.