Turkey, Syria Quake Death Toll tops 41000

TNI Bureau: The death toll due to the massive 7.8 earthquake, which struck Turkey and Syria a week ago, surpassed 41,000. Over 120,000 people also have been injured in the incident.

According to BNO News Live, as many as 41,219 people, including 35,418 from Turkey and 5,801 from Syria, were killed due to the tremor.

Likewise, 120,308 persons were injured due to the earthquake. This includes 105,505 from Turkey and 14,803 from Syria.

Both the death toll and number of injured persons likely to soar-up as the rescue operation by the rescue workers and members of international aid groups still underway. The rescuers said that they still hearing voices from under the rubble.

Now, the government is focusing to help people now struggling without shelter or enough food in the bitter cold, reported news agency Reuters.