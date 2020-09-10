Status Quo at Kangana’s Office; Next Hearing on Sept 22

TNI Bureau: The Bombay High Court has adjourned Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut’s office demolition matter till September 22.

The court adjourned the matter as Kangana’s lawyer sought more time to respond to the affidavit filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The court asked Kangana’s counsel Rizwan Siddiquee to carry out the amendment by September 14 and asked the BMC to respond by September 18. The stay on demolition will continue, the court ruled.

The BMC urged the Bench to pass an order to restrain Kangana Ranaut from making any alterations or carrying out any construction while the demolition is stayed.

The Bombay High Court agreed to BMC’s plea and ordered “no changes” at the demolished office.