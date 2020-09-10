Serum pauses India Trials of Covid Vaccine

TNI Bureau: The Serum Institute of India (SII), which was conducting the India trials for the coronavirus vaccine has halted clinical trials of the vaccine in India till AstraZeneca restarts the trials.

SII is manufacturing the Oxford University’s Covishield vaccine along with pharma major AstraZenca.

The SII took to Twitter to announce it.

With this announcement, the coronavirus vaccine India trials have been paused till further instructions from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

It can be recalled that final Phase 3 trials of the COVID-19 Vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was put on hold yesterday after a participating volunteer reported side effect.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID Vaccine is a strong contender to all other vaccines being developed globally. The Phase 3 trials of the vaccine were slated to be held in India next week.

The vaccine had successful Phase 1 and Phase 2 testing. Phase 3 trials are currently underway in UK, USA, Brazil and South Africa.