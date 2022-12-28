SSR Death Controversy Returns; Know Why

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was widely regarded as unexpected and shocking. It sparked debates about mental health. On social media, several prominent leaders and actors responded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Rajput as “a bright young actor gone too soon” on Twitter.

Why has it resurfaced?

More than two years after the initial police investigation determined the death to be a suicide by hanging, there appears to be some noise again. It provides some hope to SSR fans and his family, who have been waiting for justice.

In a recent media interview, Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary staff member at Cooper Hospital who performed SSR’s autopsy the day his body was taken there gave a statement. He stated that based on his observations of the marks on the corpse, it was not a suicide but a murder. He claimed that the post-mortem was supposed to be recorded, but that higher authorities instructed them only to capture images of the body.

“Main sir se baat karne gaya – sir ye thoda alag case dikh raha hai…kyun ki 28 saal ka mere ko tajurba hai, main 50,000-60,000 bodies kar chuka hun. Saheb bole baad me discuss kariye…ignore kiya mere ko..(I told Sir that it was a different case. Because I have 28 years of experience and have done 50,000-60,000 cases. Sir said will discuss it later),” Shah said.

When asked why he felt the case was different, he said the marks on the neck were different from the ones in the cases of suicides. “Injury marks were there on his body. There were signs of beating…how they did it, don’t know,” he told.

Vikas Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer, has responded to a Cooper Hospital employee who claimed Sushant’s death was a murder rather than a suicide. Vikas Singh told ETimes that he has no direct knowledge of the latest developments.

“I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death,” he said.

Will Dev Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, who now govern Maharashtra, ensure that SSR’s family’s wait for justice isn’t interminable and that his fans, who have been fighting for their hero, are rewarded when the perpetrators are punished?