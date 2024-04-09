Arup Patnaik steps in to help Deceased Sportswoman’s Family

TNI Bureau In a shocking incident, a state-level woman boxer and kho-kho player was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room in Bhubaneswar today. The deceased was identified as Sarojini Sundar of Jagadalpur village in Delang area of Puri district.

On being informed about the death of the 21-year-old girl, police reached the spot and sent her body to the hospital for post-mortem. However, they are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind Sarojini’s death.

Meanwhile, Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Convener of Odisha-Mo Parivar and BJD’s MP candidate from Puri came forward to help the bereaved family members. He visited the Capital Hospital and consoled Sarojini’s family members. He also provided them some financial help. Arup could easily connect to the family as they belong to his area, Delang.

Arup Patnaik also contacted Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and asked him to find out the cause of the sportswoman’s death. With his efforts, financial support from the Holy Cross was also provided to Sarojini’s family members.