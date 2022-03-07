Axis My India Exit Polls predict ‘BJP Tsunami’ in Uttar Pradesh

Insight Bureau: While all Exit Polls predicted big win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, the Axis My India, the most ‘trusted’ exit poll in India, has predicted a ‘tsunami’ for the saffron party.

BJP will win somewhere between 288-326 seats in the 403-member Assembly while the Samajwadi Party will have to be content with 71-101 seats, predicts Axis My India. BSP & Congress may suffer a complete rout.

The Exit Poll also predicted comfortable win for BJP in Uttarakhand and Manipur, but reveals that Goa could be a cliffhanger.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is almost sweeping Punjab, says Axis My India. AAP may win 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving 19-31 for Congress, 7-11 for SAD+ and 1-4 for BJP+.

Axis My India Exit Poll Predictions:

🔹Uttar Pradesh (403): BJP 288-326, SP 71-101, BSP 3-9, Congress 1-3, Others 2-3.

🔹Punjab (117): AAP 76-90, Congress 19-31, SAD+ 7-11, BJP+ 1-4, Others 0-2.

🔹Uttarakhand (70): BJP 36-46, Congress 20-30, BSP 2-4, Others 2-5.

🔹Manipur (60): BJP 33-43, Congress 4-8, Others 10-23.

🔹Goa (40): BJP 14-18, Congress 15-20, TMC+ 2-5, Others 0-4.