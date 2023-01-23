SRK Row: Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Trolls

TNI Bureau: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a hilarious response to trolls over the SRK row.

It is to be noted here that some members of the Bajrang Dal vandalised property in front of the Gold Digital Cinema Hall in Guwahati and burnt posters of ‘Pathaan’ movie shouting “Jai Shri Ram.”

The Bajrang Dal members were protesting the release of “Pathaan” movie alleging that the film hurts the sentiments of Hindus. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starter Pathaan is set to release on January 25.

Reacting over the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, “If someone files a case in a police station, we will take action immediately. I don’t know what this Pathaan-Wathaan is. I haven’t heard of it, I haven’t seen it. I don’t have time for this … Who is Shah Rukh Khan? Why should we worry about it, we have so many Shah Rukh Khans here. ‘Dr Bezbaruah’ (upcoming Assamese film) will be released, we might as well worry about that … Those who have made the film have also not said anything. I take everyone’s phone calls. Why should we worry? Shah Rukh Khan would have if there was a problem … If Shah Rukh Khan calls, I’ll see what the issue is.”

However, the CM took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and informed that Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan called him at 2 AM, and “expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film”.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Sarma said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Later, several people including some leaders of the Opposition parties lost no time in reminding the Assam Chief Minister that just the day before he claimed he does not know who the actor is.

Reacting to their tweets, the Assam CM later clarified that Shri’ reflects dignity of his office. “Shri’ reflects dignity of my office. I have not called anyone but it is the actor who called me and introduced himself. My assurance on law & order only reflects my constitutional duty. There is nothing to take dig at,” he tweeted.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during BJP’s National Executive meeting last week ha advised the saffron party workers to avoid making “unnecessary remarks” about films.