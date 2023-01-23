Sensational Khordha Murder: Wife & Her Kin Arrested

TNI Bureau: The sensational Khordha murder case took an interesting turn, as 3 people, including the deceased’s wife and brother-in-law (cousin brother of the woman) have been arrested in connection with the incident. The woman had earlier claimed that her husband was killed over some Facebook posts.

On Sunday morning, the body of a man was discovered in a suitcase in the Hariharpur gramya (village) jungle under the Nachuni police limits of Khordha district.Manoranjan Mohapatra, 32, is the son of Gangadhar from Lakhapada in the Balabhadrapur panchayat of Khorda’s Ranpur block.

According to police sources, the locked suitcase was discovered by some locals while they were on their way to the nearby forest to collect firewood. The forest is located in the district of Tarini, close to the NH-16.

After being notified, a police team arrived on the scene and broke open the suitcase. They discovered Manoranjan Mohapatra’s body inside.

The police confirmed that the woman had killed her husband with the help of her cousin brother and an associate to get rid of the torture Manoranjan was inflicted on her.