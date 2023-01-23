Naba Das donates ‘Gold Kalas’ worth Rs 1 Crore to Shani Temple

TNI Bureau: Senior leader of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das has reportedly donated a gold kalas worth over Rs 1 crore to a temple in Maharashtra.

According to reports, Das visited the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra with his family members on Saturday and donated the kalas made of Rs 1.7 kg of gold and 5 kg of silver.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Odisha Health Minister also performed ‘Shani Abhishek’ at the famous Shani shrines in the country.

A video purportedly showing Das performing the ‘Shani Abhishek’ with his family members in the presence of the temple priests has surfaced.

However, the Minister’s reaction over the hefty donation to the temple could not be obtained.