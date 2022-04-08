Srimandir Kitchen Vandalism: Security Arrangements beefed up

Insight Bureau: In wake of the vandalism of earthen ovens (chulhas) at the kitchen (Rosa Ghara) of the Shree Jagannath Temple, a standard operating procedure (SOP) on round-the-clock security of the 12th century shrine was approved.

Puri District Administration will soon be exercising a new SOP pertaining to security of the 12th century shrine. Samarth Verma, Collector mentioned that the matters related to the temple were discussed with the servitors & the Temple Managing Committee.

In context of security, at least 135 CCTV cameras will be installed all around the premises of the Shrine to ensure 24X7 surveillance of the Puri Dham. Sources also revealed that a weekly review meeting regarding temple security shall be conducted. It was also discussed that the CCTV cameras will be put in four different angles to vigil the Roshagraha (kitchen).

The temple will be under tight scrutiny by the Police personnel, restricting the devotees to remain in the temple at night post closing the temple doors.

Meanwhile, the Puri SDJM Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of J Mohapatra, the prime accused in the Srimandir kitchen vandalism case and sent him to 14-day judicial custody.