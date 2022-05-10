Srilanka On Verge Of Civil War; Massive Violence reported

Insight Bureau: Sri Lana’s powerful Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday due to the violence between government supporters and furious protestors threatened to plunge the economically stricken nation into chaos. Nearly 150 people were wounded after supporters of the government armed with sticks and clubs attacked peaceful protestors.

The protesters hit back after PM’s resignation. Massive violence and arson have been reported across the country. More than a dozen vehicles had gone up in flames. The office and home of Johnston Fernado, a strong Rajapaksa loyalist, was set ablaze in the city of Kurunegala, also the home of Saman Lal Fernado, mayor in Colombo was set ablaze hours after he took eight busloads of municipal workers to express solidarity.

Mobs attacked the Rajapaksa museum in the family’s ancestral village in the deep south of the island. Police fired tear gas and water cannon and declared an immediate curfew.

Houses of several Lawmakers & Goverement Officials came under attack too, pushing the country to the brink of a civil war like situation.