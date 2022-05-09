Blast rocks Punjab Police Intel HQs in Mohali

By Sagar Satapathy
Blast in Mohali
Insight Bureau: A blast occurred at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali, causing damage to the 3rd floor of the building. The areas was cordoned off and security has been beefed up in the region.

According to sources, the Punjab Police has ruled out terror link to the blast, saying stored explosives caused the blast. The Grenade that triggered the blast, was reportedly inside the building at a store and accidentally exploded.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has sought a report on the blast.

Punjab Police Intelligence HQs Blast

