‘The Kashmir Files’ banned in Singapore

Insight Bureau: Vivek Agnihotri-directed ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been banned in Singapore by the country’s InfoComm Media Development Authority (IMDA), on the grounds that it could disturb religious harmony.

The authorities have assessed the film to be “beyond” Singapore’s film classification guidelines, said the IMDA in a joint statement with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the Film Classification Guidelines, any movie that is criticizing any racial or religious communities in Singapore will be refused classification, they stated.

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s due to terrorism.