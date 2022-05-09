No permission given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor: ASI

Insight Bureau: No permission has been given to Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor project or any other construction under the project. This was informed by ASI in its affidavit filed before the Orissa High Court on Monday.

The High Court has sought a detailed report from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in this regard to find out if any temple structure has been damaged during the construction.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The state government has been asked to submit its reply to ASI’s affidavit by June 20. However, the project work will continue as the ASI failed to give a concrete answer whether it’s legal or illegal.

Notably, the court has scheduled the next hearing on June 22.