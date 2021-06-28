Sputnik V Vaccine in Bhubaneswar; Know how to get the Jab

TNI Bureau: Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V is now available in the capital city.

Initially, the vaccine will be available only at Care Hospitals in Chandrasekharpur area in Bhubaneswar at Rs 1,145.

Beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar belonging to both age groups (18-44 years and above 45 years) can book their slots on CoWIN portal to get the jab from tomorrow.

Sputnik V is expected to be available at other private hospitals in Bhubaneswar soon, said sources.

Earlier on May 14, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had soft-launched the Sputnik V vaccine in India.