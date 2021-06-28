TNI Evening News Headlines – June 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 281 more COVID positive cases & 374 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 215 local contact cases and 66 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3385 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 870787.

➡️ Beneficiaries in Bhubaneswar can book slots on CoWIN portal to get the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V from tomorrow. Currently, the vaccine is being administered only at Care Hospitals in Chandrasekharpur area here at Rs 1145.

➡️ Prof Bansidhar Majhi appointed new Vice-Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sealed Maa Tarini Bastralaya (a garment wholesale and retail store) in the city for flouting Covid norms; collected Rs 75,000 fine from the owner.

➡️ OMFED Stalls at various locations of #BMC South East Zone sealed for violating #COVID19 guidelines and continue selling tea, tobacco & cigarettes to customers.

➡️ BJP clears Draft Proposal on 10 Key political & social issues; prepared a blueprint for next 3 months.

➡️ Light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur over some parts of the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal: Bhubaneswar MeT.

India News

➡️ India successfully test-fires surface-to-surface nuclear-capable Agni Prime missile with a range of up to 2000 kilometres.

➡️ As many as 40,845 cases of Black Fungus or mucormycosis reported in India so far.

➡️ 9 people of marriage party killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district.

➡️ Government of India to provide Rs 23,220 cr for paediatric care/paediatric beds at hospitals; Free foodgrain to poor till November 2021.

➡️ Government to waive visa fee for first 5 lakh tourists visiting India once travel restrictions are eased: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

➡️ Govt extends Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana by nine months till March 31, 2022.

➡️ Finance Minister announces Rs 1.1 lakh cr loan guarantee scheme for Covid-hit sector.

➡️ India reorients around 50K troops at border with China.

➡️ Over 1.15 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre.

➡️ No school in Delhi can deny admission on ground that child is declaring the name of just one parent: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

➡️ T20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirms.

World News1

➡️ 10,000 Islamic State fighters still in Syria, situation untenable: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids above 12 likely to be available by July-end or August.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s aide made secret visit to Israel: Report.

➡️ China operationalises Baihetan hydro project, biggest since Three Gorges.

➡️ Around 70% Australians under Covid restrictions amid Delta Variant Surge.