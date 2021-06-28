MeetTheMasters – Jagannath Maharana, Chief Blacksmith

TNI Bureau: He is a trained Sculptor. At the age of 54, Jagannath Maharana is serving as the ‘Mukhya Kamara’ (Chief Blacksmith) of Taladhawaja Ratha of Lord Balabhadra. He has been in this position since 2008.

Jagannath Maharana has been doing Seva at Puri Srimandir as a Blacksmith during the construction of Chariots, since 1980’s.

He has received several awards & felicitation from then PM Indira Gandhi and then Odisha CM Biju Patnaik.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

SJTA Chief Administrator Dr. Krishan Kumar tweeted the story of Jagannath Maharana along with his photo with legendary Biju Patnaik.