Twitter’s ‘For You’ page to recommend Verified Accounts Only: Elon Musk

TNI Bureau: Only the verified accounts will be eligible to be in ‘For You’ recommendation from April 15, informed Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Musk called the move the only ‘realistic’ way to address the advanced AI bots on the social media platform.

“Starting April 15th, only verified twitter accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. This is only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason,” the Twitter CEO said.