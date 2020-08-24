Sonu Sood offers accommodation for 20000 Migrant Workers

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood, who has of late, turned a messiah for the migrants as well as people in distress, has been in the news with new measures and initiatives everyday.

In a new development, he has offered accommodation for 20,000 migrated workers who have also been provided jobs in garment units in Noida through the Pravasi Rojgar scheme.

Sonu thanked Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC) President Lalit Thukral for his support and said, “we will work round the clock for this noble cause”.

Pravasi Rojgar is an initiative by Sonu Sood to help millions of jobless migrant workers to find a steady source of livelihood. It was established in July 2020.