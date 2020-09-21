TNI Evening News Headlines – September 21, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 3704 Covid-19 Recoveries Today. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 149379.

👉 Fire breaks out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur of Cuttack dist. All COVID-19 patients are being shifted to other hospitals.

👉 Sadguru Hospital has no Fire Safety license, informs Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sukant Sethi.

👉 Odisha-cadre IPS officer Susant Kumar Nath appointed as Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 306 new COVID-19 cases including 123 Quarantine and 218 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 18898 in the Capital City.

👉 Jagatisinghpur District Court complex declared Containment Zone for six days till September 27.

👉 Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro calls for all-party meeting on Sept 25.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 159 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking total cases to 21,311 in the force including 17,434 recoveries and 222 deaths.

👉 In a first, two Indian Navy women officers Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh set to join warships’ crew.

👉 Minimum Support Price for wheat increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal.

👉 Permit requirements waived for Transport Vehicles carrying Oxygen during the period of COVID-19 pandemic, up to the 31st March, 2021.

👉 Trainee pilot was killed after the four-seater plane he was flying crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh

👉 Lok Sabha passes The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.

👉 Schools reopen today in Madhya Pradesh after Government allowed students of class 9-12 to visit schools on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers.

👉 78 new routes have been identified & approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0.

👉 Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ‘AP Police Seva’ app.