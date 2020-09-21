TNI Evening News Headlines – September 21, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Odisha records 3704 Covid-19 Recoveries Today. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 149379.
👉 Fire breaks out at Sadguru COVID hospital in Jagatpur of Cuttack dist. All COVID-19 patients are being shifted to other hospitals.
👉 Sadguru Hospital has no Fire Safety license, informs Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Sukant Sethi.
👉 Odisha-cadre IPS officer Susant Kumar Nath appointed as Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF).
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 306 new COVID-19 cases including 123 Quarantine and 218 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 18898 in the Capital City.
👉 Jagatisinghpur District Court complex declared Containment Zone for six days till September 27.
👉 Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro calls for all-party meeting on Sept 25.
India News
👉 159 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking total cases to 21,311 in the force including 17,434 recoveries and 222 deaths.
👉 In a first, two Indian Navy women officers Sub Lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub Lieutenant Riti Singh set to join warships’ crew.
👉 Minimum Support Price for wheat increased by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal.
👉 Permit requirements waived for Transport Vehicles carrying Oxygen during the period of COVID-19 pandemic, up to the 31st March, 2021.
👉 Trainee pilot was killed after the four-seater plane he was flying crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh
👉 Lok Sabha passes The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020.
👉 Schools reopen today in Madhya Pradesh after Government allowed students of class 9-12 to visit schools on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers.
👉 78 new routes have been identified & approved under the first phase of UDAN 4.0.
👉 Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ‘AP Police Seva’ app.
