Sonu Nigam pushed at Concert in Mumbai; Watch Viral Video

TNI Bureau: Noted Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was pushed and his team were manhandled by the son of a Shiv Sena MLA at a music event in Chembur suburb of Mumbai last night.

According to Sonu, MLA Prakash Phatarpekar’s son Swapnil Prakash Phatarpekar pushed him when coming down from stage and hit his colleagues. MLA Prakash belongs to Uddhav Thackeray camp.

Soon, the singer was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment, said sources.

“After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps,” said Sonu Nigam.

“I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle,” he added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Speaking about the incidents Hemrajsingh Rajput, DCP of Zone 6 said, “After live concert, Sonu Nigam was coming down from stage when a man held him. After objection he pushed Sonu Nigam & two other men with him from the steps, one of those two men sustained injuries. Accused’s name is Swapnil Phaterpekar.”

“As per interaction with Sonu Nigam, the incident didn’t seem to be intentional, it was done by a single person. The volunteers then controlled the situation. Only one name in FIR. It’s just a case where the singer was held by accused maybe due to intention of having photo,” the DCP added.

A small video of attack on Sonu Nigam has gone viral on different social media platforms. Watch here: