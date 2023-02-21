Fresh Earthquakes leave 3 dead, over 200 injured in Turkey, Syria

TNI Bureau: Two more earthquakes hit Turkey-Syria Border region on Monday leaving at least three persons killed and over 200 people injured.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), a pair of earthquakes measuring 6.4 and 5.8 in magnitude struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Speaking about the fresh tremors, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu advised the people to stay away from damaged buildings.

The new tremors have added miseries to the region, which is still reeling from two devastating earthquakes that struck earlier this month killing over 44,000 in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria.

The death toll is expected to keep rising as emergency workers comb through collapsed buildings.