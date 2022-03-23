Sonia leads opposition protest against rising fuel prices in Lok Sabha

Insight bureau: Sonia Gandhi led the Opposition protest against the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders during the Question Hour. She was also seen giving instructions to the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other party MPs who were protesting in the well.

Notably, the Congress president continued to sit in the House even after the Question Hour.