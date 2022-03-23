Sonia leads opposition protest against rising fuel prices in Lok Sabha

She was also seen giving instructions to the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other party MPs who were protesting in the well.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Sonia Gandhi constitutes internal committees on Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs & National Security.
135

Insight bureau: Sonia Gandhi led the Opposition protest against the rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders during the Question Hour. She was also seen giving instructions to the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and other party MPs who were protesting in the well.

Related Posts

Pak EC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on PM Imran Khan!

‘The Kashmir Files’ set to enter Rs 200 Crore…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Notably, the Congress president continued to sit in the House even after the Question Hour.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.