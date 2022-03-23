‘The Kashmir Files’ set to enter Rs 200 Crore Club

Even on the 12th day, the movie earned Rs 10.25 crore, taking the gross to Rs 190.10 crore.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  The Kashmir Files’ juggernaut continues unabated at the Indian Box Office, as the film is all set to enter the Rs 200 crore club, probably tomorrow.

Day-wise Collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in India:

🔹Friday (Day 1) – Rs 3.55 Crore
🔹Saturday (Day 2) – Rs 8.50 Crore
🔹Sunday (Day 3) – Rs 15.10 Crore
🔹Monday (Day 4) – Rs 15.05 Crore
🔹Tuesday (Day 5) – Rs 18 Crore
🔹Wednesday (Day 6) – Rs 19.05 Crore
🔹Thursday (Day 7) – Rs 18.05 Crore
🔹Friday (Day 8) – Rs 19.15 Crore
🔹Saturday (Day 9) – Rs 24.80 Crore
🔹Sunday (Day 10) – Rs 26.20 Crore
🔹Monday (Day 11) – Rs 12.40 Crore
🔹Tuesday (Day 12) – Rs 10.25 Crore

🔸Total Collections: Rs 190.10 Crore

