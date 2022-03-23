Pak EC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on PM Imran Khan!

Reportedly, he violated election code by addressing a rally in Swat ahead of the local government election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
File Picture
Insight Bureau: Pakistan’s top election body has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for violating polling code. Reportedly, he violated election code by addressing a rally in Swat ahead of the local government election in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had on March 15 barred him from visiting Swat to address a public rally, but he ignored the directives and addressed a rally a day later, the Express Tribune reported.

