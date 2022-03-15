Ukraine not joining NATO: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Insight Bureau: In a significant move, which may pave the way for peace in the war-torn region, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country is not joining the 30-member military alliance NATO.

It’s a truth that we are not joining NATO and should be recognised, said Zelenskyy.

“For years, we heard about open doors, but we understand that we cannot enter,” Zelensky told representatives of the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Ukraine’s close proximity with NATO allies and attempt to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), was the prime reason behind the Ukraine War, as Russian President Vladimir Putin believed that it would endanger Russia’s security.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed. More focus is being given on humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Meanwhile, Czech PM Petr Fiala, Slovak Prime Minister Janez Jana, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy PM of Poland Jaroslaw Kaczynski, are in Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy and extend their support to Ukraine.