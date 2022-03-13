Prashant Jagdev Row: BJP to hold Satyagraha across Odisha on Monday

Insight Bureau: Demanding stern action against Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev and hearing of the Banpur incident by a fast-track court, Odisha unit of BJP has decided to observe Satyagraha in all urban areas and block and district headquarters on Monday by sporting black cloth on the mouth.

Odisha BJP General Secretary Golak Mohapatra made this announcement at a press briefing today.

At least 22 persons were injured in the incident, police officials said.

National spokesperson of the BJP Sambit Patra and State BJP President Samir Mohanty met the injured at the hospital today.