Cyclone update Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Low Pressure Area over north Andaman Sea and south-east Bay of Bengal intensified into a Depression on Saturday morning. It was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to move north-westwards till Sunday morning (October 23) and recurve north-northeastwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm, the weather body added. The cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning (October 25).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 morning. According to the forecast, Sundarbans, on both sides of the international border, is likely to receive the maximum impact.

West Bengal and Odisha are on alert over the possible cyclone, the first to form in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018.