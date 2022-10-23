Cyclone update Odisha

It was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

By Akankhya Mahapatra
113

TNI Bureau: The Low Pressure Area over north Andaman Sea and south-east Bay of Bengal intensified into a Depression on Saturday morning. It was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to move north-westwards till Sunday morning (October 23) and recurve north-northeastwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm, the weather body added. The cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning (October 25).

Related Posts

Dharmendra Pradhan leads Rojgar Mela 2022 in Odisha

Depression Intensifies Into Deep Depression In Bay of Bengal

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 morning. According to the forecast, Sundarbans, on both sides of the international border, is likely to receive the maximum impact.

West Bengal and Odisha are on alert over the possible cyclone, the first to form in the Bay of Bengal in the month of October since 2018.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.