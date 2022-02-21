Smita Majhi receives appreciation for her Noble Gesture

Insight Bureau: Humanity above all. A Policewoman with Koraput Police sets example during Panchayat polls.

Upholding the spirit of democracy, Police official Smita Majhi, who was engaged in the Hikimput polling booth under Nandapur block of Koraput District helped the elderly and Divyang voters reach the booth to cast their vote in the ongoing Panchayat elections in Odisha on Sunday.

She received huge accolade and appreciation for her noble gesture.

Around 78.6% voter turnout was recorded during the third phase of the Panchayat polls in the State on Sunday. Koraput district recorded voter turnout of 84.78% in the third phase of the Panchayat polls.