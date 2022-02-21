Naveen reviews progress of India’s First Indoor Athletic Stadium Project

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today visited the project site of India’s first indoor athletic stadium at the Kalinga Stadium complex in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik reviewed the progress and interacted with Indian Men and Women Hockey Teams at Kalinga Stadium today. The CM expressed satisfaction with the progress of work after visiting the project site.

The indoor stadium, being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore and will be ready by this year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This is the first indoor athletic stadium in India and will help the athletes practice throughout the year and make Kalinga Stadium as the lead destination for various sports.

It will have residential facility for training of more than 100 athletes.

Odisha Government is the sponsor of Hockey India, which oversees both the men’s and women’s teams. It announced the five-year sponsorship deal worth a massive Rs 100 crore in 2022.