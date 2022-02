Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022 enter 4th Phase

Insight Bureau: After the eventful 3rd phase of panchayat polls marred by violence incidents, Odisha is going to polls in the fourth phase today. 163 Zilla Parishad Zones in 64 blocks of 27 districts are going to polls today, which began at 7 AM and will continue till 1 PM.

Polling are underway at 163 Zilla Parishad zones and 1254 Gram Panchayats. Voting is being held at 17,089 booths in the state. More than 51 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

257 platoons of police force and 1473 mobile patrolling prties along with district Police Officers/personnel have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth conduct of the fourth phase of elections. 82 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in the first 3 phases. They include 43 from Jajpur and 24 from Puri District.

Here are the Zilla Parishad Zones going to Polls Today:

➡️ Angul

👉 Kishorenagar (3 ZP seats, 23 GPs)

👉 Talcher (4 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️Balasore

👉 Bahanaga ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉Oupada ( 2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

👉 Nilgiri ( 3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

➡️Balangir

👉Balangir (2 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉 Gudvela (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

👉Deogaon (2 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️Bargarh

👉Sohela (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

➡️Bhadrak

👉Basudevpur (5 ZP Seats, 36 GPs)

➡️Cuttack

👉Tangi Chowdwar ( 4 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉Athagarh (3 ZP Seats, 34 GPs)

👉Banki Damapada (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

➡️Dhenkanal

👉Kankadahada (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Bhuban (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

➡️Gajapati

👉Gumma (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉Kashinagar ( 2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

➡️ Ganjam

👉Khallikote (3 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

👉Purusottampur (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉Jagannathprasad (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉K. S Nagar (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️Jagatsinghpur

👉Raghunathpur (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉Kujanga (4 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

➡️Jajpur

👉Sukinda (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉Danagadi (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

➡️ Kalahandi

👉 Bhawanipatna (4 ZP Seats, 36 GPs)

👉 Lanjigarh (2 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️ Kandhamal

👉 G. Udayagiri (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs)

👉 Chakapada (1 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Tikabali (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

➡️Kendrapara

👉 Kendrapara (4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

👉 Garadpur (3 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

➡️ Keonjhar

👉 Patna (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Champua (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉 Joda (3 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

➡️ Khurda

👉 Balipatna (3 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Bhubaneswar (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

➡️ Koraput

👉 Kotpad (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Dasmantpur (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Narayanpatna (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

➡️ Malkanagiri

👉 Kalimela (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

➡️ Mayurbhanj

👉 Jamda (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs)

👉 Bahalda (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Tiring (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs)

👉 Rairangpur (2 ZP Seats, 9 GPs)

👉 Jashipur (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Raruan (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Sukruli (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs)

➡️ Nabarangpur

👉 Papadahandi (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉 Dabugan (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

➡️ Nayagarh

👉 Nuagaon (2 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉 Daspalla (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Gania (1 ZP Seats, 8 GPs)

➡️Nuapada

👉 Sinapali (3 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

➡️ Puri

👉 Delanga (3 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

👉 Pipili (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

➡️ Rayagada

👉 Rayagada (3 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

👉 Kolnara (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

➡️ Sambalpur

👉 Bamra (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Dhankauda (2 ZP Seats, 9 GPs)

➡️ Subarnapur

👉 Birmaharajpur (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

➡️ Sundargarh

👉 Lephripara (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

👉 Hemgir (2 ZP Seats, 19 GPs)

👉 Lehunipara (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)