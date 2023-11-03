Slapgate: Tutu Nayak clarifies; says Sorry to Journo

TNI Bureau: In a fresh development to the sensational slapgate in Odisha where a woman journalist Debasmita Rout alleged that she was slapped by producer Tutu Nayak, the latter clarified on the incident and tenders an apology to the journo.

Contrary to the allegations of Debasmita that Tutu Nayak slapped her from behind, the produder clarified that he hit her from the behind as a gesture to clear the passage and move her from the door, but it went wrong and she dropped her mobile phone and boom.

Tutu Nayak addressed Debasmita in a WhatsApp group message and invoked the good rapport he shared with her and other mediapersons. “We know each other very well for long and you have visited my home several times,” he started with.

While narrating the incident, Tutu Nayak said that he tried to call Debasmita several times to apologise after knowing the controversy from the media.

“If you are hurt by my behaviour, I am really sorry”, he signed off as ‘Tutu Bhai’.