SKY – The New T20 Cricket Sensation

TNI Bureau: Suryakumar Yadav, the star batsman of Team India, once again demonstrated his charisma as he hit a stunning century in the second T20I match against New Zealand on Sunday in Mount Maunganui.

Surya led India to 191 for six runs with a sensational 111 not out off 51 balls, his second T20 century. His last 64 runs came off just 18 balls as he smashed boundaries and sixes at will. His entertaining inning featured 11 fours and seven sixes, and his astounding 217.64 strike rate.

Surya’s incredible batting performance lighted up the Bay Oval stadium. The cricketer from Pune cleaned up the Black Caps bowlers, hitting the triple-figure total with back-to-back fours off Lockie Ferguson in the last over. Suryakumar’s second century in the shortest format came with this innings. His first T20I tone was earlier this year in Nottingham against England.

Suryakumar Yadav will leave you flabbergasted each time he steps up to the plate for India in T20 International matches, despite the lack of adequate words and adjectives available. In the shortest format for the Men in Blue in 2022, star Indian batter is in phenomenal form, which she carried over to New Zealand.

The young player who has been instrumental in India’s amazing winning streak this year is the center of attention. The 32-year-old has earned the title of Mr. 360 Degree, which was previously granted to former South African captain AB de Villiers, all because of his flawless performance. It seems that the Mumbai-born player is everything remarkable, scoring back-to-back boundaries and having strong innings in every game. However, this is the result of a rigorous regimen that allows him to remain unbeaten on the field.

Suryakumar Yadav put on a brilliant display of explosive T20 batting, shattering numerous records in the process. It was his second century of the year after a comparable performance against England in Nottingham in July. Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a century in New Zealand, joined Rohit Sharma as the only other players to reach two centuries in the sport’s shortest format in a single year. In 2018, Rohit Sharma accomplished the same feat.

His performances during the competition also helped him rise to the top spot among batters in the ICC T20I rankings, and it doesn’t appear that he will be vacating that spot very soon.

SKY’s Journey so far

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mumbai Indians (MI) gave Yadav an IPL contract for the 2012 season. He only participated in one game all season and was eliminated without scoring.

In the 2014 IPL auctions, Kolkata Knight Riders purchased him. He gained attention in the IPL 2015 when he defeated MI at Eden Gardens with a game-winning 20 ball 46 runs and five sixes. He played frequently and was named the team’s vice-captain. Mumbai Indians paid 3.2 crore (US$400,000) for him at the 2018 IPL auctions.

He was retained by the Mumbai Indians for INR 8 Cr. before the 2022 season super auction following an impressive tenure with them. He sustained a left forearm injury that caused him to miss IPL 2022.

In a Twenty20 international last year in Ahmedabad, the 32-year-old made his debut for India against England. Additionally, he went on to play in his first ODI soon after, taking on Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021. He has participated in 13 ODIs and scored 340 runs at an average of 34. However, he has primarily been famous for his T20I achievements, having amassed 1395 runs in the format to date, including two hundreds and 12 fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav was called up to the India Test squad in July 2021 as a replacement for their series against England. Yadav was selected for the Indian team to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in September 2021. He was included in India’s Test squad in November for their series against New Zealand.

Cricket community awestruck with Yadav’s performance: –

The entire cricketing community was in awe of the Indian batting prodigy after SKY’s 360-degree exhibition of shots during his mind-blowing century. Along with some renowned names like Sachin Tendulkar and former English captain Michael Vaughan, the list includes former Indian captain and Surya’s preferred hitting partner Virat Kohli.

They all flocked to Twitter to thank the player who scored the second-most runs in T20Is in 2022.