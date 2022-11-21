TNI News Headlines – November 21, 2022

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces a package of Rs 28 crore for development of Loknath Temple in Puri & Rs 8 crore for Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri.

🔹 Three dead as goods train derails, rams into passenger waiting hall at Korei station in Jajpur. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2 lakh e ach to the kin of the deceased; Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of the deceased.

🔹 10 Candidates in fray for Padampur Bypoll in Odisha.

🔹 12 people killed in Bihar’s Vaishali district as a speeding truck rams into a religious procession.

🔹 Retired IAS Officer Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner of India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Rahul Gandhi holds his first election rally in Gujarat . He had skipped campaigning in Himachal Pradesh.

🔹 Iran’s Football Team comes out in support of Anti-Government Protestors; refuses to sing National Anthem ahead of FIFA World Cup Game against England.

🔹 Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank dies by suicide. He was 49.

🔹 Qatar signs World’s ‘longest’ gas supply deal with China.