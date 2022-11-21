TNI News Headlines – November 21, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces a package of Rs 28 crore for development of Loknath Temple in Puri & Rs 8 crore for Alarnath Temple in Brahmagiri.
🔹Three dead as goods train derails, rams into passenger waiting hall at Korei station in Jajpur. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased; Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to kin of the deceased.
 
🔹10 Candidates in fray for Padampur Bypoll in Odisha.
 
🔹12 people killed in Bihar’s Vaishali district as a speeding truck rams into a religious procession.
 
🔹Retired IAS Officer Arun Goel takes charge as new Election Commissioner of India.
🔹Rahul Gandhi holds his first election rally in Gujarat . He had skipped campaigning in Himachal Pradesh.
 
🔹Iran’s Football Team comes out in support of Anti-Government Protestors; refuses to sing National Anthem ahead of FIFA World Cup Game against England.
 
🔹Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank dies by suicide. He was 49.
 
🔹Qatar signs World’s ‘longest’ gas supply deal with China.
 
🔹5.6-magnitude Earthquake hit Indonesia’s main Island Java. About 56 people killed and over 300 injured.
