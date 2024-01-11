Odisha Governor Raghubar Das donates Rs 1 lakh to Thalassemia Child

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das does it again. He has extended helping hand to yet another needy person during his visit to Ganjam district. This time, he has given financial assistance for the treatment of a minor boy who is suffering from thalassemia.

Taking to his social media handle X, the Governor said that he met one Sudarshan Behera in Purushottampur while returning after having darshan of Maa Tara Tarini. Behera was asking for financial help for the treatment of his son Tanmay’s incurable sickness.

Filled with compassion after hearing the suffering of this family, Das immediately provided assistance of one lakh rupees.

The Governor also appealed the people to provide financial help to the child as his treatment for the incurable sickness in Bengaluru is costing a lot. He also sought the blessings of Maa Tara Tarini for Tanmay’s healing.

Earlier, the Governor had donated Rs 1 lakh to IAS aspirant Kabita Khara of Pangam Badaguda under the Mathili block of Malkangiri district last month.