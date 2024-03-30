Bhartruhari, Rabindra, Sukanta get Lok Sabha Nod from BJP

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today announced the second list of three candidates for Odisha Lok Sabha election.

As per the announcement, six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has been fielded from Cuttack parliamentary segment, while Scientist Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera and former RSS Pracharak Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi have been named for Jajpur and Kandhamal seats respectively.

The saffron party had on March 24 had named 18 candidates for the Lok Shabha elections in Odisha. However, the candidates for these three seats were not declared.

BJP is also yet to declare its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha.

Notably, Bhartruhari Mahtab recently resigned from the BJD and joined the saffron fold. Since then it was expected that BJP would name him for the Cuttack LS segment.