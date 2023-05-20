Siddaramaiah takes oath as Karnataka CM; DK Shivakumar Deputy CM

TNI Bureau: After weeks of discussion, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka while State Congress President DK Shivakumar sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet.

Apart from the CM and Deputy CM, 8 other Ministers took oath – G Parameshwara (SC), K H Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), M B Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim).

AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TN CM M K Stalin, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Former MP CM Kamal Nath, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury attend Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony.

Congress Party did a balancing act while choosing the Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony. It took into account the SC/ST, Minorities and Dominant Hindus so that all sides remain happy.