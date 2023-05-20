Siddaramaiah takes oath as Karnataka CM; DK Shivakumar Deputy CM

By Sagarika Satapathy
Siddaramaiah takes oath as Karnataka CM; DK Shivakumar Deputy CM

TNI Bureau:  After weeks of discussion, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka while State Congress President DK Shivakumar sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – May 20, 2023

Centre brings Ordinance; gives Administrative Powers back to…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apart from the CM and Deputy CM, 8 other Ministers took oath – G Parameshwara (SC), K H Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), M B Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim).

AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, top leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, TN CM M K Stalin, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Former MP CM Kamal Nath, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury attend Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in ceremony.

Congress Party did a balancing act while choosing the Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony. It took into account the SC/ST, Minorities and Dominant Hindus so that all sides remain happy.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.