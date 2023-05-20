Odisha Cabinet Reshuffle on May 22

TNI Bureau: According to latest reports, there will be a Cabinet Reshuffle in Odisha on May 22. New ministers will take oath in the first half of Monday, it’s believed.

Prof. Ganeshi Lal will return to Bhubaneswar tomorrow evening. He will administer the oath of office to the new Ministers on Monday.

After the resignation of Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and Ministers Samir Ranjan Dash and Srikanta Sahu, it’s being speculated that at least 3 new Ministers will take oath.

Newly elected Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das is the front-runner to be inducted into the Council of Ministers.